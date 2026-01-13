SYF Enhances Patient Financing Options With Clover Integration

Synchrony Financial SYF recently announced an enhanced integration with Clover, the comprehensive commerce platform from Fiserv FISV. This expanded collaboration now enables more than 40,000 health and wellness providers using Clover devices to not only accept CareCredit credit card payments but also process new CareCredit applications directly at the point of sale.

The 2024 collaboration enabled health and wellness providers to accept CareCredit payments through Clover devices. Building on this foundation, the expanded integration now empowers providers to manage the complete patient financing process — ranging from application to final payment — entirely within the Clover platform.

The “Pay with CareCredit” app is the first and only patient financing solution available in the Clover App Market. It comes fully integrated and pre-installed on Clover devices, allowing staff to accept CareCredit payments directly within their current workflows. This built-in functionality removes the need for extra equipment or standalone systems, making it simpler for providers to offer financing options right at the point of sale.

The full integration of CareCredit into Clover devices is seen as a significant operational advantage as payment systems are expected to be streamlined, the patient experience is improved, and business growth is supported for healthcare providers and small businesses.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Synchrony

The extended tie-up deal is likely to expand the reach of CareCredit financing options and drive the performance of the Health & Wellness platform of Synchrony, of which the CareCredit brand is a part. The brand boasts a retail finance and wellness exposure of more than 35 years. Total interest and fees on loans for Health & Wellness improved 2.5% year over year during the first nine months of 2025. This sales platform offers a wide range of healthcare payment and financing solutions through an extensive network of providers and retail locations. It supports individuals, families and even pet owners in accessing health and wellness services.

Synchrony’s financing options have an extensive reach across varied industries. An active pursuit of acquisitions and renewal of alliances with national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers widens credit accessibility for consumers, enhances the portfolio of SYF, brings new clients, and retains existing ones, as well as generates increased repeat sales. During the first nine months of 2025, more than 40 partner relationships were either newly established or renewed by SYF.

SYF’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Synchrony have gained 20.5% in the past year against the industry’s 8.4% decline. SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Finance space are Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. NIC and Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI. While Nicolet Bankshares currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Acadia Asset Management carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Nicolet Bankshares outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIC’s 2026 earnings suggests an improvement of 7.3%, while the consensus mark for revenues suggests a 6.6% growth from the respective 2025 estimate. The consensus mark for NIC’s 2026 earnings has moved 10.7% north in the past 30 days.

Acadian Asset Management’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 13.35%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAMI’s 2026 earnings suggests an improvement of 47.4%, while the consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 26.5% from the corresponding 2025 estimate. The consensus mark for AAMI’s 2026 earnings has moved 0.8% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares and Acadia Asset Management have gained 21% and 115.4%, respectively, in the past year.

