Sydbank A/S Increases Stake with Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced that it holds 5% of its total shares through direct and indirect ownership, primarily due to its ongoing share buyback program worth DKK 1,200 million. This initiative, which began on February 28, 2024, is set to conclude by January 31, 2025. The program underscores Sydbank’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

