Sydbank A/S Announces Coop Bank Acquisition

May 21, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S is set to expand by acquiring Coop Bank A/S, bringing under its wing approximately 88,000 new customers and a combined lending and deposits portfolio of DKK 4.4 billion. The deal, which includes a partnership with Coop Danmark, aims to offer enhanced value to customers and is anticipated to boost Sydbank’s annual results by DKK 40 million post-tax. Completion of the acquisition is pending regulatory approvals, with expectations to finalize by July 31, 2024.

