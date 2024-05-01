SXT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/3/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/3/24, Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.41, payable on 6/3/24. As a percentage of SXT's recent stock price of $73.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when SXT shares open for trading on 5/3/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SXT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXT's low point in its 52 week range is $52.90 per share, with $78.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.49.

In Wednesday trading, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.