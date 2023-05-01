SXT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.38, changing hands as high as $75.84 per share. Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXT's low point in its 52 week range is $63.17 per share, with $89.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.87.

