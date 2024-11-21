Swoop Holdings Ceases Over 1.5 Million Performance Rights

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 1,560,739 performance rights due to failure to meet the necessary conditions. This development may impact investor sentiment as the lapse indicates unmet performance benchmarks. Investors should closely monitor Swoop’s future financial disclosures for further insights.

