SWKS to Showcase 6G Power Amplifier: Will its Prospects Get a Boost?

Skyworks Solutions SWKS announced that it will showcase an early 6G RF front-end (RFFE) power amplifier at Mobile World Congress 2026, which will be held in Barcelona from March 2-5, 2026. The demonstration will be presented in collaboration with MediaTek.



The collaboration with MediaTek reflects deeper cooperation in building advanced wireless platforms.

SWKS’s Growing Portfolio and Partnerships Boost Prospects

Skyworks Solutions’ expanding clientele, which includes Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL, Ciena CIEN, Arcadyan, Arris, Bose, Cisco, Ericsson, Garmin, General Electric, Google, Honeywell, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, OPPO, Rockwell Collins, Samsung, Schneider Electric, Sonos and Sony has acted as a catalysts for growth, broadening SWKS’ reach and enhancing its service offerings.



In October, SWKS announced an agreement to combine with Qorvo. The deal represents the largest transaction in SWKS history and one of the most significant in the RF semiconductor industry.

While not newly announced, management provided details about the ongoing partnership with Google. Android revenues of $100 million in the previous quarter were mainly driven by Google. A strong product ramp was tied to Google devices.



SWKS mentioned expanding collaboration in automotive markets, where the automotive sector exited fiscal 2025 at a record $65 million-per-quarter run rate.

Skyworks Solutions Initiates Q2 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter, SWKS anticipates revenues of $875-$925 million with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.04 at the mid-point of the revenue-range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $900.4 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.53%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.04 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 16.13% and reflecting an upward revision of 7 cents over the last 30 days.





