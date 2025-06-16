From Switzerland to Silicon Valley: Where the Market Is Headed

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Last week began on a strong note, with the S&P 500, Dow and the NASDAQ staying in the green until Thursday. But on Friday, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East broke the market’s winning streak. News broke that Israel conducted airstrikes against Iran, causing stocks to fall the most in nearly a month, while gold and crude oil prices surged.

Now, the fighting intensified over the weekend, but reports emerged this morning that Iran may be willing to negotiate with the U.S. to de-escalate the conflict with Israel.

What this means is that uncertainty is diminishing, and that’s good news for stocks. But there’s still a lot going on this week, including the retail sales report (Tuesday) and the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision (Wednesday).

So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I talk about all that and more with special guest Serge Berger. Serge is a 25-year trading veteran who lives in Zurich, Switzerland and Florida. He is the Chief Investment Strategist and Partner of Blue Marlin Advisors LLC, Head Trader at The Steady Trader website and host of a podcast called Steady Wealth.

Serge and I talked about the differences between the markets in Zurich and the U.S., income strategies, the AI trade, seasonality trends and a lot more.

Click the image below to watch now.

You can subscribe to my YouTube channel here. And to learn more about Serge, you can check out his website, The Steady Trader, here.

