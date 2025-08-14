Swissquote H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Swissquote reported first half pre-tax profit of 185.2 million Swiss francs, up 9.1% from a year ago. Net profit increased to 158.2 million francs from 144.6 million francs. Net revenues were 358.2 million francs, up 13.0% compared to year-back period. The total number of accounts increased by 58,304 in six months, reaching in total 708,393 accounts.

For 2025, net revenues and pre-tax profit are now expected to be respectively around 700 million Swiss francs and 365 million francs. Initial guidance for pretax profit was 355 million francs.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.