Swissquote H1 Profit Rises

August 14, 2025 — 02:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swissquote reported first half pre-tax profit of 185.2 million Swiss francs, up 9.1% from a year ago. Net profit increased to 158.2 million francs from 144.6 million francs. Net revenues were 358.2 million francs, up 13.0% compared to year-back period. The total number of accounts increased by 58,304 in six months, reaching in total 708,393 accounts.

For 2025, net revenues and pre-tax profit are now expected to be respectively around 700 million Swiss francs and 365 million francs. Initial guidance for pretax profit was 355 million francs.

