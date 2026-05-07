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Swisscom Q1 Earnings Decline; Guides FY26

May 07, 2026 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SCMN.SW, SCMWY.PK, SWZCF.PK, SCMN.SW), on Thursday reported lower bet income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income declined to CHF 266 million from CHF 444 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were CHF 6.41 versus CHF 7.09 last year.

Adjusted EBITDAaL increased to CHF1.29 billion from CHF 1.29 billion in the prior year.

Operating income declined to CHF 517 million from CHF 519 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to CHF 3.61 billion from CHF 3.76 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Swisscom AG expects 2026 EBITDAaL for its Italy segment to include around 50 million euros in integration costs and approximately 75 million euros in other positive non-recurring items.

For 2026, Swisscom Group expects EBITDAaL to include lease expenses of around CHF 1.6 billion and anticipates a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 2.3x by year-end.

On Wednesday, Swisscom closed trading 0.30% higher at CHF 671 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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