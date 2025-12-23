Markets

Swiss Stocks Close On Firm Note; SMI Hits New Record High

December 23, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's benchmark SMI hit a new record high on Tuesday with stocks staying firm after recovering from a slightly cautious start.

The index rose to a high of 13,288.66 before settling at 13,242.80, gaining 79.14 points or 0.6%.

Roche Holding climbed about 1.4%. Novartis and Richemont gained about 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Sandoz Group, Holcim, ABB, Zurich Insurance and UBS Group closed higher by 0.4 to 0.7%.

Straumann Holding ended down by 1.02%. Alcon, Lindt & Spruengli, Sonova, Geberit and Sika lost 0.4 to 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.