Markets

Swiss Markets Ends Marginally Down

December 22, 2025 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Swiss market ended slightly down on Monday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's trading session, as traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of Christmas holidays.

The Swiss market, which will have a full session on Tuesday, will remain closed Wednesday through Friday this week.

The benchmark SMI settled at 13,163.66, down 8.19 points or 0.06%, after moving between 13,097.51 and 13,164.08.

Amrize climbed about 1.7%, and Partners Group gained nearly 1.2%. Galderma Group, Swiss Re, SGS, Sandoz Group, VAT Group, Helvetia Baloise Holdings, Sonova and Schindler Ps posted moderate gains.

Holcim shares settled little changed. A court in Switzerland has decided to admit a legal complaint linked to global warming against Holcim which alleges the company is doing too little to cut carbon emissions.

Kuehne + Nagel closed lower by 1.04%, and Nestle ended nearly 1% down. Logitech International, Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding and Givaudan settled down by 0.4 to 0.9%.

Roche Holding edged down marginally. Roche CEO reportedly said on Saturday that the deals between pharma companies and Washington to reduce prices for medicines in the U.S. will likely push up cost of new drugs in Switzerland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.