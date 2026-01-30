Markets

Swiss Market Settles Modestly Higher

January 30, 2026 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly up and staying marginally above the flat line till about an hour before noon on Friday, Swiss stocks gained in strength and finally ended the trading session modestly higher.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 13,153.33 and 13,238.59, settled with a gain of 40.33 points or 0.31% at 13,188.26.

Givaudan gained 2.1%. Straumann Holding closed with a gain of 1.6%, while Richemont and Roche Holding moved up 1.18% and 1.07%, respectively.

Alcon, Julius Baer and Galderma Group gained 0.7 to 0.9%, while Kuehne + Nagel, VAT Group, Swiss Re, Sonova, ABB and Helvetia Baloise Holding ended higher by 0.4%-0.6%.

Lonza Group slipped 1.7% and Logitech International lost 1.07%. UBS Group, Sandoz Group, Amrize and Lindt & Spruengli ended lower by 0.4%-0.5%.

In economic news, a measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy decreased for the first time in five months in January, though it remained above its medium-term average, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed.

The economic barometer dropped to 102.5 in January from 103.6 in December, which was the highest score in fifteen months.

The outlook is clouding over somewhat but remains above average, the survey said.

Among the indicators, the decrease was mainly reflected in hospitality and for construction, while positive developments were seen in the indicator bundles for manufacturing and for financial and insurance services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.