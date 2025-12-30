Swiss Market Settles Modestly Higher

Markets

December 30, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a weak note Tuesday morning, but recovered gradually and eventually ended the trading day on a positive note, in line with markets across Europe.

The mood remained a bit cautious ahead of upcoming New Year holidays. The market will remain closed for rest of the week and will resume trading only on Monday.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 13,285.32, ended with a gain of 26.89 points or 0.2% at 13,267.48.

UBS Group and Richemont gained 0.9% and 0.85%, respectively. Geberit, Julius Baer, Straumann Holding, Zurich Insurance, Schindler Ps, ABB and Lonza Group moved up by 0.35 to 0.6%.

Alcon, Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis and Sonova declined marginally.

In economic news, a measure signalling future turning points in the Swiss economy improved at the end of the year to the highest level in more than a year, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed.

The economic barometer rose to 103.4 in December from 101.7 in November. Moreover, the outlook for the Swiss economy for the start of 2026 is above average.

The latest reading was the highest since September 2024, when it was 103.8.

