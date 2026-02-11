Swiss Market Settles Higher After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent struggle till noon, the Switzerland market managed to find some support on Wednesday to eventually end the day's session on a fairly positive note.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,459.63 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 41.62 points or 0.31% at 13,559.84, slightly off the session's high of 13,569.64.

Swisscom climbed nearly 3%. Lindt & Spruengli gained 2.4% and VAT Group moved up 2.1%, while Novartis, Roche Holding and ABB ended higher by 1.75%, 1.65% and 1.3%, respectively.

Logitech International, Swiss Re, Galderma Group, Amrize, Kuehne + Nagel and Sandoz Group gained 0.5%-1%.

Schindler Holding tanked more than 10%. The Swiss lift and escalator maker said it expects 2026 revenue to grow by low- to mid-single digits in local currencies.

SGS, Partners Group and Julius Baer ended down by 3.1%-3.8%. UBS Group closed 2.8% down, Sonova lost 2.25%, and Lonza Group ended nearly 2% down. Straumann Holding, Alcon, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Givaudan also ended notably lower.

