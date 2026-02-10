Markets

Swiss Market Settles Flat After Lackluster Session

February 10, 2026 — 01:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks swung between gains and losses in cautious trading on Tuesday as investors appeared reluctant to make significant moves, choosing to wait for some clear direction.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a tight band of about 65 points, settled at 13,518.22, little changed from previous close of 13,517.73.

Richemont climbed 2.25%. Givaudan gained about 1.85%, while Alcon and Geberit closed higher by about 1.55% at CHF61.02 and CHF633.80, respectively.

Lindt & Spruengli, Sika, Straumann Holding, Partners Group, Schindler Ps, Logitech International, Nestle and Novartis also closed on firm note.

Zurich Insurance Group closed down by 3.16%, and Julius Baer ended 3.04% down. UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Sandoz Group, Holcim and Amrize lost 1%-1.5%.

