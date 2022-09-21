Swiss Market Ends Weak After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Wednesday, in contrast to the trend seen in most of the markets across Europe.

The mood was cautious with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due later in the day, and the Swiss National Bank's policy announcement, due on Thursday.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed weak right through the day's session, ended with a loss of 47.14 points or 0.45% at 10,429.40, about 50 points off the day's low of 10,380.48.

Richemont drifted down 1.6%. Novartis, Sonova and Swiss Re ended lower by 1.2 to 1.4%.

Roche Holding, Partners Group and Swiss Life Holding lost 0.8 to 1%. Zurich Insurance Group ended 0.52% down.

Geberit climbed nearly 2%. Sika gained 1.67% and Givaudan advanced 1.2%. ABB and Credit Suisse posted modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Dufry ended 2% down. Roche Holding ended lower by 1.36%.

Bachem Holding rallied nearly 5%. Zur Rose, Tecan Group, Belimo Holding, VAT Group, Straumann Holding and AMS gained 1.4 to 2.3%.

