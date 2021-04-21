Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, tracking the largely positive trend in the European region amid a slew of encouraging earnings announcements.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 130.11 points or 1.17% at 11,209.09, about 20 points off the day's high of 11,229.15.

Roche Holding shares gained about 3% after the drugmaker confirmed its outlook for the year. The company stuck to its 2021 forecast for revenue growth, as first-quarter sales of COVID-19 tests offset a slumping main drug business that has been hurt as the pandemic limits doctor visits for other diseases.

Roche's first-quarter sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.3 billion), down 1% from 15.1 billion francs a year ago.

Alcon rallied 2.4%, Sika gained 2.13% and Richemont moved up by about 2.1%. Lonza Group, Novartis and Geberit gained 1 to 1.3%, while Nestle, LafargeHolcim and Givaudan moved up 0.7 to 0.9%.

UBS Group ended 1.16% down and Swatch Group lost nearly 1%. Credit Suisse ended lower by 0.51%.

In the Mid Price segment, Ems Chemie Holding gained about 4%. BB Biotech, SIG Combibloc and Dufry ended higher by 2 to 2.3%, while AMS and Logitech gained 1.35% and 1.1%, respectively.

Temenos Group shed 2.8%. Adecco lost 2.17%, while Julius Baer and Swiss Prime Site declined 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular