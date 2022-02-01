Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a bright note on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, amid continued optimism about economic growth and easing worries about coronavirus.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 133.10 points or 1.09% at 12,359.80, after climbing to a high of 12,408.80.

UBS Group shares soared more than 8% as the Swiss bank announced more ambitious profitability goals and a continued plan to pare back costs.

Richemont climbed 3.76% and Holcim advanced 2.3%. ABB, Credit Suisse and Novartis gained 1.2 to 1.4%, while Swiss Re, Alcon and Partners Group ended nearly 1% up.

Lonza Group, Roche Holding and SGS gained 0.65 to 0.8%.

Logitech declined 2.89%. Givaudan ended 1% down, while Geberit and Swisscom ended lower by 0.74% and 0.45%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Adecco surged up nearly 4%. Sonova, Flughafen Zurich, Cembra Money Bank, Swatch Group, Lindt & Spruengli N, BB Biotech, Lindt & Spruengli and Temenos Group ended higher by 1.3 to 2%.

Zur Rose declined nearly 7%, SIG Combibloc shed 5.8% and Swiss Prime Site ended lower by 1.5%.

According to the results of a quarterly survey by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs or SECO, Switzerland's consumer confidence weakened in the backdrop of less positive economic outlook and rising inflationary pressures.

The consumer confidence index eased to -3.6 in the January survey from +3.5 in the previous round. The reading fell back into negative territory after two positive quarters.

The index reflecting households' economic expectations over the next 12 months dropped sharply to 21.0 from 43.4.

However, the reading remains clearly above the long-term average of -9.0 suggesting that respondents continue to expect the economic recovery to sustain.

Final data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales decreased in December, falling by 0.4% year-on-year. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales decreased 2% in December.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 6.9% yearly in December, while sales of non-food grew 2.9%, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 1.8% annually in December and declined 2.2% from a month ago. In 2021, retail sales increased 0.8%.

