News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

May 03, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably higher on Wednesday after staying firm right through the day's session.

Optimism about the Federal Reserve signaling a pause in policy tightening sometime soon helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 82.86 points or 0.73% at 11,506.19, just below the day's high of 11,508.78.

Lonza Group surged 5.2%. Richemont, Alcon and Sonova gained 2.27%, 2.05% and 1.94%, respectively.

Nestle, Partners Group, Swiss Re, Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Swisscom, Holcim and Sika ended higher by 0.7 to 1.4%.

Swiss Life Holding ended lower by about 4.3%. UBS Group drifted down by about 2.7% and Credit Suisse lost nearly 2%, while Logitech ended 1.46% down.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding climbed nearly 6%. Tecan Group gained about 2.2%, while SIG Combibloc, Georg Fischer and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1 to 1.2%.

Zur Rose plunged more than 10%. AMS ended lower by 5.79%, Baloise Holding lost 3.97% and Helvetia closed 3.6% down. Adecco ended down 2.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.