Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Despite seeing a couple of mild setbacks during the course of the session, the Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Tuesday as frontline stocks moved higher on bargain hunting after recent sharp losses.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 64.39 points or 0.54% at 11,945.69, after scaling a low of 11,867.78 and a high of 11,996.17 intraday.

Logitech shares gained 6.15% after the computer peripherals-maker raised its earnings forecast for the current financial year.

Swiss Re climbed 2.7%, Swisscom surged up 2.52% and Zurich Insurance Group gained 2.13%. Swiss Life Holding gained nearly 2%, Partners Group moved up 1.9% and UBS Group advanced more than 1.5%.

Novartis and Roche Holding gained 0.61% and 0.42%, respectively. ABB and Givaudan also closed on a firm note.

Holcim shares gained about 0.5% after the company said it sold its cement business in Northern Ireland to Cookstown Cement Ltd for 70 million Swiss franc, covering a production capacity of 0.45 million tons.

Credit Suisse ended nearly 1% down after warning that it was likely to make a net loss in the fourth quarter. Lonza Group and SGS ended lower by 0.88% and 0.85%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, BB Biotech gained nearly 3.5%. Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Cembra Money Bank, Helvetia and Dufry gained 2 to 2.7%.

Adecco advanced 1.8%, while Lindt & Spruengli Part and AMS both gained about 1.5%.

Swatch Group declined nearly 4%, giving up earlier gains after saying sales of Swiss watches recovered strongly last year from the slump caused by pandemic-related lockdowns.

SIG Combibloc ended nearly 2% down, while Georg Fischer and Tecan Group both ended lower by about 0.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular