Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher As Stocks Rise In The Final Hour

December 19, 2025 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After some positive moments till about an hour after the opening bell Friday morning, and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Swiss market climbed higher in the final hour to close on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 35.77 points or 0.27% at 13,171.85.

Roche Holding climbed 1.88%. Julius Baer, ABB, Zurich Insurance, Swisscom, Holcim and Novartis gained 0.7 to 1%. Swiss Re and Lonza Group posted modest gains.

Logitech International ended nearly 2% down. Amrize drifted down 1.7%, while Nestle, Swatch Group, Galderma Group and Partners closed weak by 1 to 1.4%.

Data from the Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus widened sharply to CHF 15.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025 from CHF 7.6 billion in the same period of the previous year. The primary income deficit saw improvement, narrowing to CHF 3.3 billion from CHF 9.9 billion, while the secondary income shortfall decreased to CHF 1.2 billion from CHF 5.4 billion a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.