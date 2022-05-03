Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After staying firm till about an hour past noon, the Switzerland stock market slipped into the red on Tuesday but moved higher in the closing minutes to end the session on a positive note.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,067.74 before drifting down to 11,937.15, ended with a gain of 30.15 points or 0.25% at 12,001.88.

Credit Suisse climbed 5.3% and UBS Group surged up 3.6%. Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, ABB and Swisscom gained 1.1 to 1.6%.

Zurich Insurance Group, Holcim, Alcon and Richemont closed with modest gains.

Givaudan declined 2.2% and Geberit shed about 2.1%. Nestle and Roche Holding both closed lower by about 0.4%.

Logitech ended 1.84% down after reporting a 20% drop in fourth-quarter sales.

In the Mid Price Index, Temenos Group climbed 5.8% and Clariant moved up 3.7%. Adecco rallied 2.5%, while Dufry and Julius Baer gained 2.2% and 2.04%, respectively.

Swiss Prime Site, Cembra Money Bank, Sonova, Barry Callebaut, PSP Swiss Property and Flughafen Zurich moved up 1 to 1.6%.

Helvetia, Kuehne & Nagel, Zur Rose and Baloise Holding ended down 2.3 to 2.8%. Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding, SIG Combibloc and Georg Fischer also ended notably lower.

