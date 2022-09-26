Markets

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After spending a few minutes in positive territory in early trades, the Switzerland stock market faltered and stayed weak right through the day's session on Monday.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 65.16 points or 0.64% at 10,072.62 after scaling a low of 10,015.37 and a high of 10,160.89 intraday.

Swiss Life Holding dropped nearly 3%. Swiss Re drifted down 2.65%. Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom lost around 1.5%.

Roche Holding and Lonza Group ended lower by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Credit Suisse, Nestle and Novartis shed 0.5%.

Geberit advanced 0.8%. UBS Group and Richemont gained 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Givaudan and ABB closed marginally up.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, PSP Swiss Property ended more than 4% down. Swiss Prime Site lost 3.25%, while Baloise Holding, Roche Holding and Helvetia declined 2 to 2.5%.

Belimo Holding climbed more than 8.5%. AMS surged 2.5%. SGS and Galenica Sante both moved up by about 1.7%. Bachem Holding, Georg Fischer and Temenos Group also closed on a firm note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular