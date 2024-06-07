Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended slightly higher on Friday after a choppy session, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in the red for much of the session till a little past mid afternoon, ended the day with a small gain of 13.51 points or 0.11% at 12,254.76.

Roche GS shares climbed about 1.9%. Sandoz Group gained 1.67%, while SIG Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Richemont, Swiss Re, Holcim and Alcon posted modest gains.

Partners Group, Lonza Group and Straumann Holding lost 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.06%, respectively. Sika, Geberit, Swisscom, Swatch Group and Swiss Life Holding gained 0.5 to 1%.

Temenos Group shares rallied 5.1%. Flughafen Zurich climbed 1.88%. ams OSRAM AG, Helvetia and Baloise Holding posted moderate gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.