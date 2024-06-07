Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

June 07, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended slightly higher on Friday after a choppy session, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in the red for much of the session till a little past mid afternoon, ended the day with a small gain of 13.51 points or 0.11% at 12,254.76.

Roche GS shares climbed about 1.9%. Sandoz Group gained 1.67%, while SIG Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Richemont, Swiss Re, Holcim and Alcon posted modest gains.

Partners Group, Lonza Group and Straumann Holding lost 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.06%, respectively. Sika, Geberit, Swisscom, Swatch Group and Swiss Life Holding gained 0.5 to 1%.

Temenos Group shares rallied 5.1%. Flughafen Zurich climbed 1.88%. ams OSRAM AG, Helvetia and Baloise Holding posted moderate gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.