Swiss Market Ends Higher For 10th Straight Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a bright note on Wednesday after stocks stayed firm throughout the day's session, even as several markets in Europe failed to hold early gains and settled on a weak note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 101.73 points or 0.75% at 13,627.41, extending its winning streak to a tenth session. The index moved between 13,560.22 and 13,637.50 today.

Richemont rallied 5.1% and Amrize climbed 4.8%. Galderma Group, Sika and Givaudan moved up 2.78%, 2.61% and 2.51%, respectively.

SGS, Nestle, Holcim, Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Lonza Group and Sonova gained 1%-2.2%. Novartis and Geberit also ended with strong gains.

Helvetia Baloise Holdings shed 3.7%. VAT Group drifted down nearly 2%, while ABB and Julius Baer both closed lower by about 1.5%. UBS Group ended lower by a little over 1%.

In economic news, data from UBS & CFA Society showed Swiss investor sentiment improved to -11.1 in May 2026 from -30.3 in May 2025. The index rose by 19.2 points on the month, reflecting a less pessimistic outlook compared with previous readings, although it remains in negative territory.

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