Markets

Swiss Market Ends Higher For 10th Straight Session

May 27, 2026 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a bright note on Wednesday after stocks stayed firm throughout the day's session, even as several markets in Europe failed to hold early gains and settled on a weak note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 101.73 points or 0.75% at 13,627.41, extending its winning streak to a tenth session. The index moved between 13,560.22 and 13,637.50 today.

Richemont rallied 5.1% and Amrize climbed 4.8%. Galderma Group, Sika and Givaudan moved up 2.78%, 2.61% and 2.51%, respectively.

SGS, Nestle, Holcim, Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Lonza Group and Sonova gained 1%-2.2%. Novartis and Geberit also ended with strong gains.

Helvetia Baloise Holdings shed 3.7%. VAT Group drifted down nearly 2%, while ABB and Julius Baer both closed lower by about 1.5%. UBS Group ended lower by a little over 1%.

In economic news, data from UBS & CFA Society showed Swiss investor sentiment improved to -11.1 in May 2026 from -30.3 in May 2025. The index rose by 19.2 points on the month, reflecting a less pessimistic outlook compared with previous readings, although it remains in negative territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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