Swiss Bitcoin Platform Relai & Casa Partner to Offer Multisig Bitcoin Security

Today, Relai, a Swiss Bitcoin platform, announced it has partnered with Casa to introduce a new Bitcoin saving and security solution, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Self-custody is at the heart of Bitcoin’s promise,” said the Co-Founder and CTO of Relai Adem Bilican. “As our users continue to accumulate and grow their holdings over time, we recognize the need for long-term solutions designed for serious Bitcoin enthusiasts. Casa is the ideal partner – a sovereignty-focused and user-friendly solution. Together, we’re helping users secure not just their savings, but their legacy.”

According to the press release, the app has over 500,000 downloads, more than 85,000 active users, and a total user investment exceeding $1 billion. These figures reflect growing user engagement with self-custody Bitcoin solutions intended for long-term use.

Self-custody is a fundamental aspect of Bitcoin ownership, but it also comes with certain risks, particularly around long-term security. The partnership introduces a multisignature (multisig) custody option, which requires multiple keys to access funds. This setup can help mitigate the vulnerabilities of single-key storage.

Through the integration, users who purchase Bitcoin via Relai will have the option to store their assets using Casa’s multisig system. The offering also includes an inheritance feature that allows users to designate a beneficiary, adding a layer of planning for asset transfer across generations.

“Casa’s mission is to maximize sovereignty and security in the world,” stated the CEO of Casa Nick Neuman. “The best way we can do that today is by making sovereign bitcoin custody as safe and simple as possible. Our partnership with Relai will help people stack bitcoin and store it securely, for themselves and their families.”

According to both companies, the integration represents a first-of-its-kind model that combines Bitcoin accumulation with long-term custody and inheritance planning for everyday users.

