Swire Pacific FY25 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Swire Pacific Ltd. (0019.HK, 0087.HK, SWRBY, SWRAY), a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, on Thursday reported a decline in profit despite a decline in revenue in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year, mainly due to fair value losses on investment properties.

For the full year 2025, profit attributable to the company's shareholders declined 32 percent to HK$ 2.94 billion from HK$4.32 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per 'A' share were HK$2.11 versus HK$2.74 last year.

Earnings per 'B' share were HK$0.42 versus HK$0.55 last year.

Underlying profit attributable to the company's shareholders increased to HK$11.37 billion from HK$10.47 billion in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit jumped to HK$4.45 billion from HK$4.24 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to HK$ 90.47 billion from HK$ 81.97 billion in the previous year.

Further, the directors declared a second interim dividend of HK$2.50 per 'A' share and HK$0.50 per 'B' share, bringing full-year dividends to HK$3.80 per 'A' share and HK$0.76 per 'B' share, up 13% from 2024, payable May 8, to shareholders on record April 10, with shares trading ex-dividend April 8.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to continue executing recent investments in core markets in 2026 while maintaining a progressive dividend policy.

