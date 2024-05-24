SWEF Sets Date for Eleventh Annual Meeting

Starwood European Real Estate ate Finance (GB:SWEF) has released an update.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) has announced its Eleventh Annual General Meeting (AGM) to take place on June 13, 2024, in Guernsey, with provisions for potential location changes. Shareholders are invited to view relevant AGM documents, including the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023, on the company’s website, and may submit questions ahead of the AGM via email. The company remains the largest London-listed entity offering investors direct exposure to real estate lending and is managed by Starwood Capital Group’s subsidiary.

For further insights into GB:SWEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.