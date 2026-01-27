Is Sweetgreen (SG) Yesterday's News?

Key Points

Sweetgreen's growth has been slowing.

It has lost some key executives, too.

Still, the company is working on turning itself around -- and it may well succeed.

Geez -- if you look up recent articles about salad purveyor Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the news doesn't seem too good. Here are some headlines:

Why is salad titan Sweetgreen wilting?

How Sweetgreen Became Millennial Cringe

Sweetgreen vs. Beyond Meat: Which Struggling Stock Is the Better Buy Today?

Sweetgreen development chief to depart amid slower expansion plans

Why Sweetgreen (SG) stock is nosediving

Indeed, the stock is down a frightening 76% over the past year (as of Jan. 22), and it has averaged annual losses of 8.6% over the past three years.

What's going wrong? Well, several things:

Its growth is slowing, as it plans to open fewer stores in 2026 than it did in 2025.

In its third quarter, revenue growth was roughly flat with year-earlier levels and same-store sales (from locations open a year or more) were down nearly 10% year over year. The company posted a net loss, not a profit.

It has faced operational problems, with many locations not meeting standards -- though that number has shrunk.

Inflation is making it hard to keep costs -- and prices -- down.

Inflation has also hit many consumers hard, making it difficult to justify buying fairly costly salads.

It has seen some executives depart in recent months, including its co-founder and chief brand officer.

All those gloomy factors explain why the stock now seems undervalued. There's no current or forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, as there are no positive earnings, but the recent price-to-sales ratio of 1.21 is well below the five-year average of 1.9.

That seemingly low valuation can make the stock look attractive, but it should only be attractive if you're confident that Sweetgreen will turn its fortunes around. It's certainly trying to. In the third-quarter report, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Neman noted: "Amid a challenging macro backdrop, our priorities remain clear: delivering operational excellence, accelerating menu innovation, and driving disciplined growth. We are focused on the process of building a strong foundation, and I am extremely confident that our leadership team and focused strategy will lead Sweetgreen back to sustained, profitable growth."

One strategy has been investing in more automation to assemble salads.

Sweetgreen may successfully turn itself around, but for now I would wait and watch instead of buying. I don't think the company is yesterday's news, but I do recognize that this could be a value trap instead of a bargain, at least right now. There are plenty of more attractive stocks out there.

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.