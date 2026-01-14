Markets

Swedbank DOJ Probe Closed Without Enforcement; DFS Investigation Still Ongoing

January 14, 2026 — 10:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swedbank has been informed that the U.S. Department of Justice has closed its investigation into the bank without enforcement action.

The DOJ investigation, which began in 2019, focused on Swedbank's historical anti-money laundering practices.

Meanwhile, the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) investigation remains ongoing. Swedbank noted that it cannot currently assess the potential financial impact or predict when the DFS investigation will be concluded.

