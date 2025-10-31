SVV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Savers Value Village Inc (Symbol: SVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.51, changing hands as low as $9.76 per share. Savers Value Village Inc shares are currently trading off about 26% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVV's low point in its 52 week range is $6.48 per share, with $13.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.