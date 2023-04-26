SVB Securities Maintains AlloVir (ALVR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, SVB Securities maintained coverage of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 544.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AlloVir is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 544.83% from its latest reported closing price of 3.48.

The projected annual revenue for AlloVir is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in AlloVir. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVR is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 42,952K shares. The put/call ratio of ALVR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 5,577K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 4,605K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,923K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 27.39% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 2,759K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acap Strategic Fund holds 2,297K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 34.66% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,158K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 1.29% over the last quarter.

AlloVir Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.

