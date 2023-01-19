Markets
SVB Financial Group Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

January 19, 2023 — 04:52 pm EST

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $275 million, or $4.62 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $6.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $275 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.62 vs. $6.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.27

