Markets

Suzuki Nov. Global Production Rises

December 25, 2025 — 02:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Suzuki (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK, 7269.T) published its November 2025 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures. November 2025 Global production was 307,772 units compared to 269,674 units, last year. The company said it posted record-high production for November mainly owing to record-high overseas production for November. Production in Japan for the month was 77,224 units compared to 86,523 units, last year. The company said its Japan production decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

For the month of November, Global sales were 292,259 units compared to 266,334 units, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.