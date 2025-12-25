Suzuki Nov. Global Production Rises

(RTTNews) - Suzuki (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK, 7269.T) published its November 2025 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures. November 2025 Global production was 307,772 units compared to 269,674 units, last year. The company said it posted record-high production for November mainly owing to record-high overseas production for November. Production in Japan for the month was 77,224 units compared to 86,523 units, last year. The company said its Japan production decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

For the month of November, Global sales were 292,259 units compared to 266,334 units, last year.

