SUZ or KLBAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Paper and Related Products sector have probably already heard of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) and Klabin SA (KLBAY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Klabin SA has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SUZ likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than KLBAY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SUZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.10, while KLBAY has a forward P/E of 11.08. We also note that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.08. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KLBAY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67.

Another notable valuation metric for SUZ is its P/B ratio of 1.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KLBAY has a P/B of 8.84.

These metrics, and several others, help SUZ earn a Value grade of A, while KLBAY has been given a Value grade of C.

SUZ has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than KLBAY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SUZ is the superior option right now.

