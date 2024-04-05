Nasdaq Metrio™ TEI Study: How Companies Achieved 101% ROI in ESG Reporting

The 2025 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study on Nasdaq Metrio™ reveals how organizations are streamlining sustainability data management, cutting costs, and accelerating compliance – all while building trust with investors and stakeholders.*

The Efficiency Revolution: From Data Chaos to Clarity

Nasdaq Metrio automates and centralizes ESG data collection, saving sustainability teams thousands of hours previously spent chasing down information and wrangling spreadsheets. The composite organization representative of Nasdaq customers interviewed by Forrester took 5,400 hours back from these manual tasks over three years, translating to a 60% efficiency gain and $81,000 in savings.

But the impact doesn’t stop at data entry. By integrating custom formulas for greenhouse gas and water calculations, Nasdaq Metrio cut 70% of the time spent on manual sustainability analysis, freeing up experts to focus on strategy and innovation.

Reporting, Disclosures, and Audits: Simplified

Annual sustainability reports and third-party disclosures are notorious time sinks. Nasdaq Metrio streamlines the process, enabling teams to auto-populate data across multiple frameworks and accelerate report creation. The result for the composite organization from the Forrester study? A 50% reduction in time spent on annual reports and 30% on disclosures, with $223,000 in savings over three years.

Audit and assurance tasks are also transformed. With robust audit logs and simultaneous review capabilities, the composite organization saved 70% of audit time, making compliance faster and more reliable.

Stakeholder Engagement: Real-Time, Real Results

Effective sustainability programs depend on clear communication with executives, investors, and internal teams. Nasdaq Metrio delivers with real-time dashboards and easy-to-interpret visualizations. For the composite organization, saving time spent on stakeholder communications drove $128,000 in value over three years.

