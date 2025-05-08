Süss Microtec Q1 Sales Surge 31.8%

(RTTNews) - SUSS MicroTec SE (SMHN.F) reported a 31.8% increase in sales totaling EUR 123.2 million compared to EUR 93.5 million in the previous year, driven by both of its business segments, with Advanced Backend Solutions seeing a 47.0% increase and Photomask Solutions growing by 8.6%.

Despite the impressive sales growth, the margin trends were mixed. The gross profit margin slightly declined to 37.9% from 39.1%, primarily due to changes in the product and customer mix and preparations for increased production capacity for UV projection scanners in the Advanced Backend Solutions segment.

However, the EBIT margin improved to 16.6%, up from 15.9% in the previous year, reflecting higher gross profit and a disproportionately low rise in selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as research and development costs compared to sales growth.

Looking ahead, SUSS has confirmed its guidance for 2025 despite increased trade and tariff risks. The company expects sales to be in the range of EUR 470 million - 510 million, with a gross profit margin of 39% - 41% and an EBIT margin of 15% - 17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.