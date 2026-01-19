Markets

SUSS MicroTec Extends CEO Burkhardt Frick And CFO Cornelia Ballwießer's Contracts

January 19, 2026 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - SUSS MicroTec SE (SESMF, SMHN.DE), a German technology company, on Monday said its Supervisory Board has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Burkhardt Frick by five years until December 31, 2030, and extended Chief Financial Officer Cornelia Ballwießer's contract until June 30, 2028.

The company said the extensions are intended to ensure continuity in leadership as management executes its long-term growth strategy.

The strategy targets group sales of 750 euros million to 900 million euros, a gross margin of 43% to 45%, and an EBIT margin of 20% to 22% by 2030.

SUSS MicroTec is currently trading 1.98% lesser ta EUR 46.68 on the XETRA.

RTTNews
