Susquehanna Upgrades Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Seagate Technology Holdings (NasdaqGS:STX) from Negative to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.24% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings is $309.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $488.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.24% from its latest reported closing price of $326.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings is 10,918MM, an increase of 14.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.30%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 231,815K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 17,541K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,082K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 45.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,933K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,690K shares , representing a decrease of 34.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,067K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,286K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,590K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,605K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 74.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,820K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 54.25% over the last quarter.

