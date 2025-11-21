Susquehanna Upgrades DNOW (DNOW)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.61% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for DNOW is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.61% from its latest reported closing price of $12.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DNOW is 2,503MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in DNOW. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNOW is 0.12%, an increase of 17.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 138,638K shares. The put/call ratio of DNOW is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,298K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,528K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,735K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,789K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,765K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares , representing an increase of 72.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 49.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,388K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 21.73% over the last quarter.

