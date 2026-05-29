Susquehanna Upgrades Dell Technologies (DELL)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.31% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dell Technologies is $195.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.31% from its latest reported closing price of $317.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dell Technologies is 106,415MM, a decrease of 20.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.11, a decrease of 27.79% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an decrease of 151 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELL is 0.22%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.61% to 282,154K shares. The put/call ratio of DELL is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 19,437K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 14,395K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,384K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 64.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,915K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,301K shares , representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 58.94% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,016K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,723K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,479K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DELL by 27.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.