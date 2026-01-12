Susquehanna Upgrades Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Susquehanna upgraded their outlook for Advanced Energy Industries (NasdaqGS:AEIS) from Neutral to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.14% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries is $233.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.14% from its latest reported closing price of $219.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Energy Industries is 2,244MM, an increase of 30.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.30%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 52,118K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 32.81% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,813K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,597K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 79.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,542K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 17.49% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,384K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 10.71% over the last quarter.

