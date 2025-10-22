Susquehanna Maintains Wolfspeed (WOLF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.80% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wolfspeed is $5.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $13.34. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.80% from its latest reported closing price of $29.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wolfspeed is 2,807MM, an increase of 270.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 24.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLF is 0.01%, an increase of 57.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.05% to 92,959K shares. The put/call ratio of WOLF is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,237K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,612K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 87.58% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,075K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares , representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 88.61% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,966K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,530K shares , representing a decrease of 143.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 94.96% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing an increase of 69.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 61.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares , representing a decrease of 38.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 91.63% over the last quarter.

