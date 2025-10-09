Susquehanna Maintains Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.72% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is $4.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings is 467MM, an increase of 27,429.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 9.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.01%, an increase of 66.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.96% to 10,230K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 11.29% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 819K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 600,165.57% over the last quarter.

QASGX - Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund Shares holds 716K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 44.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 29.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 688K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 42.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 686K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 33.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.