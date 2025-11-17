Susquehanna Maintains Plug Power (PLUG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Plug Power (NasdaqCM:PLUG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plug Power is $2.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 41.33% from its latest reported closing price of $2.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plug Power is 3,199MM, an increase of 373.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUG is 0.07%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.84% to 585,137K shares. The put/call ratio of PLUG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,229K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,741K shares , representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,812K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,072K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 64.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,354K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,682K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 24,160K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,161K shares , representing an increase of 78.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 559.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 23,283K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,786K shares , representing an increase of 49.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 48.73% over the last quarter.

