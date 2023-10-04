Susquehanna Maintains NOW (DNOW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Susquehanna maintained coverage of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for NOW is 13.43. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.78% from its latest reported closing price of 11.50.

The projected annual revenue for NOW is 2,338MM, an increase of 1.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOW. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNOW is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 120,228K shares. The put/call ratio of DNOW is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,500K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,054K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,154K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 2.08% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,643K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,048K shares, representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 6.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,468K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 12.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,762K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 15.61% over the last quarter.

NOW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Its locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

