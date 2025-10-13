Susquehanna Maintains Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Susquehanna maintained coverage of Ballard Power Systems (NasdaqGM:BLDP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 406.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ballard Power Systems is $17.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.54 to a high of $18.23. The average price target represents an increase of 406.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ballard Power Systems is 209MM, an increase of 187.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ballard Power Systems. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDP is 0.16%, an increase of 21.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.33% to 77,380K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 13,133K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,431K shares , representing an increase of 51.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 51.84% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,626K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing an increase of 54.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 162.60% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 5,517K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 58.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 220.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,191K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 28.10% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,168K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares , representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 48.73% over the last quarter.

