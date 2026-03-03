Susquehanna Initiates Coverage of Carpenter Technology (CRS) with Positive Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) with a Positive recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Carpenter Technology is $377.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $489.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of $408.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carpenter Technology is 2,682MM, a decrease of 8.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carpenter Technology. This is an decrease of 369 owner(s) or 31.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRS is 0.33%, an increase of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.16% to 50,387K shares. The put/call ratio of CRS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,072K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 58.42% over the last quarter.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 1,553K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 49.33% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,313K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

SurgoCap Partners holds 1,153K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 976K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares , representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 28.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.