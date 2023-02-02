Survey: Americans Anxious About Market Volatility in 2023

You can’t talk about the markets in 2022 without mentioning volatility, and it appears investors are just as nervous now as they were last year. That is according to the results of a recent survey from Allianz Life. The firm’s findings in its Quarterly Market Perceptions Study for the fourth quarter of 2022 revealed that 77% of the survey's respondents believe equities will be volatile in 2023, extending the big swings that eventually drove stocks into a bear market in 2022. Stocks were hit hard last year as high inflation prompted the Fed to raise interest rates. The volatility is making most Americans nervous about their retirement portfolios in the face of a potential recession, while inflation is still running hot. In fact, many investors would rather hold onto cash than risk losing money in stocks. Allianz Life found that 64% said they would rather have their money sit in cash rather than endure market swings. The financial services provider also noted that Americans are so concerned about their financial futures that many are halting retirement contributions and are worried about covering their day-to-day expenses. For instance, 65% of respondents said they will adjust their retirement and investment plans if volatility continues, jumping from 57% during the same period last year. Plus, eighty-two percent of Americans are worried that rising inflation will keep hurting their income's purchasing power over the next six months.

